Insanity on prisons

The letter “Keep prisons open” suggests that Pennsylvania needs the space to house drug offenders in lieu of ARD programs and probation. “Build more prisons” might have been the appropriate heading, because that's inevitable if all drug offenders are incarcerated.

For decades, the tough-on-crime movement has well served vote-pandering politicians (remember Jane Orie?), but hasn't reduced crime and imposes an ever-increasing burden on taxpayers.

More specifically, the war on drugs is a dismal failure. Saying “drugs are a serious problem” is an understatement, because drug-related offenses aren't limited to possession and distribution. Many violent and property offenses are also drug-related — another understatement.

Increasing the prison population doesn't only involve increased costs to house, clothe and feed inmates. Prisons are also expected to provide medical care and rehabilitation programs, and their resources have been overwhelmed for decades.

Demand that politicians put personal interests aside and consider alternative strategies, and tell us what we really need to know.

It's been said that Einstein defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. This kind of insanity is expensive and ineffective. Who wants some more?

Russ Dunstan

Hempfield