Letters to the Editor

Attention misdirected

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

President Donald Trump's shoot-from-the-hip style and tendency toward exaggeration have made many voters, including some of his supporters, uneasy. There was hope that, once elected, he would put aside his “staged” behavior and egotistical bombast, his pronouncements would be more tempered, and he would become “far more presidential.”

For his first couple of days in office, that may have been the case. However, his argumentativeness over misstatements and trivial matters quickly resurfaced.

Trump's childish defense of his claim that the inaugural crowd was larger than reported was embarrassing. His continued insistence that there was mass illegal voting on the part of his opponent still is.

Many of Trump's supporters are expressing disappointment. Many others, who were doing their best to give him a chance, have been shaken. So here's some advice for the president of the United States:

Donald, you have been chosen for a very important job. Now it's time for you to pull up your big-boy pants and pay attention to what's important!

Ed Collins

West Newton

