Letters to the Editor

Keep them at Clelian Heights

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Due to the diligence and perseverance of the entire staff and faculty of Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, our special-needs son and the sons and daughters of many other parents have a place they can thrive in and feel safe doing it.

It is also of enormous comfort knowing that we as parents do not have to worry about their safety while at this establishment. Now the government wants to stick its nose where they it does not belong and tell us when and where our children have to be for their own good ( “Sheltered workshops for disabled face uncertainty from proposed Pennsylvania rules” ).

If you think these children will learn more, learn better, be more trusting and be more sociable by throwing them into unfamiliar places with unfamiliar people, you are wrong. Most of these kids, including mine, will be scared to death, making them more reclusive then they already are.

It is apparent to me that the people who are even suggesting such notions either do not have a special-needs child or don't have anyone close to them who does. You need to understand these are real people who deserve the very best, just like you. Clelian Heights provides just that.

All I can say in closing is that before anyone votes on anything, get on a bus, visit Clelian Heights and get the true feeling of why the parents of these children want to be able to continue sending them there for years to come.

Dwayne Buffer

Youngwood

