Letters to the Editor

Minimum wage & survival

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

The objective, it seems, is to keep the people (primarily the middle class) in debt. It has almost assured decisions made at the end of the month: Either forfeit a utility payment or buy less food for the month.

An increase in the minimum wage may be a key to the ability to pay for the necessities. Also, an increase from $7.25 to $12 an hour would provide more money for taxes and other state funding needs.

There will come a time soon when people will not be able to spend any more. Many people do not have the disposable income to buy anything outside the necessities. As a result, more brick-and-mortar stores will inevitably close.

Excessive debt is taking people into bankruptcy. Not only are we talking about the 70 million-plus people on Social Security; we are also talking about the big-box store employee who has had to depend on the government for survival.

An increase in the minimum wage would have an impact on the ability to survive for many and in the long term, reduce the weight of people's debt.

The inflationary penetration of the dollar since the last increase makes any other increases null and void — along with the sideshow of a 0.3-percent increase in Social Security.

A door-opener is needed to relieve many of debt so they can afford to live.

Ron Kasper

Whitehall

