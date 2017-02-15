Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump & protesters II

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

In June 2015, Donald Trump announced that he would run for the Republican nomination for president. I guessed he would drop out after about three months. I, along with many others, was shocked when he won the nomination in spite of some of the comments that left many shaking their heads. I figured Hillary Clinton, even though I could never vote for her, was a shoo-in for president, especially after some more stupid comments coming from Trump.

I was stunned by his victory. I miscalculated the mood of the voters. It was a vote against Hillary, against the Obama agenda and clearly against Washington and career politicians.

Since Trump's election, many Americans have staged protests against him and some of his policies. The policies he is trying to initiate are policies the voters wanted, and they are why he was elected.

I would assume those protesting the most and causing some of the destruction are those who didn't vote for Trump and want America to continue the path that Barack Obama started. I didn't like that path, but I didn't go to the streets and cause damage. I tried to work through our political system to get changes.

Over the past decade, I have heard many liberals preach about accepting others. However, I have noticed that liberals are very intolerant of anyone who doesn't think the way they do.

Bill Wilshire

North Huntingdon

