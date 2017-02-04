More than 'dozens'
Regarding the news story on the march held in Oakland in response to President Trump's ban on individuals from certain Muslim countries entering the U.S. ( “Protesters flood Pittsburgh streets over Trump's refugee ban” ): While the picture accompanying the story was accurate, the story itself was extremely misleading in its very first sentence: “Dozens of concerned citizens … .”
Generally when you use the term “dozens,” you are referring to maybe three to five dozen, perhaps 10 dozen at the most. But there were at least 500 concerned citizens marching, maybe more.
One does not use the adjective “dozens” when one is referring to 50 dozen, unless, of course, you are intentionally misleading readers about the degree of outrage regarding the new president completely ignoring American values while instilling fear and hate.
Perhaps you could have an editorial meeting with your reporters and address reporting the news accurately.
Beth Newman
Murrysville