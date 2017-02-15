Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump & protesters I

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Recently, thousands of demonstrators protested at airports and other public places across the nation against President Trump's temporary ban on travel for citizens from certain countries with Muslim majorities.

I wonder if these same protesters were infuriated by the terrorist actions in the World Trade Center truck bombing, the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Western Pennsylvania, and the bombing at the Boston Marathon. Somehow, the barbaric mass killings of innocent Americans by terrorists do not seem to anger these leftist demonstrators as much as an executive order that didn't harm a single person and inconvenienced a few.

These demonstrations appear to be part of a well-organized movement that recruits, trains and pays professional protesters, bankrolled by wealthy patrons like George Soros to provoke civil disobedience in order to intimidate the majority of us to comply with their radical goals. Their provocative techniques were invented by radical community organizer Saul Alinsky, who developed confrontational methods for leftist activists to coerce Americans to do their bidding and convince us that theirs is the majority view.

Hopefully, Trump, Congress and most Americans will have the courage to stand up to these bullies and preserve our American values of freedom and justice from these protesters' distorted interpretation of those values.

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.

