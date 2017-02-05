Pass Right to Try Act II

I am writing in support of state House Bill 45, the Right to Try Act. This bill would allow terminally ill patients to receive access to investigational drugs not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

As of 2017, there are 33 states that have approved Right to Try. On average, the approval process for new drugs can take eight to 12 years. This population of patients does not have the luxury of time.

There is concern that allowing access to drugs before they go through the FDA makes humans beings “guinea pigs.” For any high-risk medication, the risks and benefits would be discussed and informed consent obtained.

As an oncology nurse, this subject is very close to my heart. I run into last-resort scenarios all too often when it comes to treatment options for my patients. Most I talk with would agree to a medication or procedure that might give them the smallest amount of time to spend with their loved ones.

Reach out to local legislators to approve this bill.

Patti Matovich

North Versailles