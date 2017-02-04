Westmoreland's liberal Dems

I find the lack of leadership by our fine, young, liberal Democrat Westmoreland County commissioners worrisome.

Commissioner Ted Kopas serves on the board of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. When our Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf ended tax subsidies through the Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) program for the former Sony plant in December, all April Kopas, Ted's wife, executive director of the county Redevelopment Authority and the county's KOZ coordinator, could say about creating new jobs was that there are no new sites in the works ( “Pa. slows key economic development program that lured jobs to former Sony site” ).

Ted also serves on the Westmoreland Drug Overdose Task Force and served on Wolf's transition team to develop drug and alcohol policy. At the January Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Commissioner Gina Cerilli said, “Every single one of us has been affected by this drug epidemic,” and added that locally, there isn't much that can be done. I guess Gina can get away with this comment by flashing her Miss Pennsylvania smile as drug deaths increased by 34 percent last year, but what about Ted's expertise and training in this area?

Ted also revealed that the county's reserve funds have decreased from $60 million a decade ago to $16 million. He failed to mention the county took out a $20 million loan for capital projects and our reserve funds will be gone before the next election if the current $6 million yearly overage pace continues.

We seem to have a real lack of creativity and leadership with these two young liberal executives. Where is our Trump political outsider with fresh ideas and drive to rescue our county, which is in the same liberal slide as the nation was?

John Ventre

Hempfield