Diversity & tech growth

Kudos to the Tribune-Review for drawing attention to what those in business and workforce development have known for years: Tapping into a diverse workforce is paramount to helping the tech sector grow and thrive ( “Diversity in tech: Lots of attention, little progress” ). Partner4Work is not just talking about the issue; we're solving it.

Bridging the digital skills divide is at the heart of TechHire Pittsburgh, a nationally connected initiative led by Partner4Work (formerly Three Rivers WIB), tech-related businesses, the City of Pittsburgh, PA CareerLink Pittsburgh/Allegheny County and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

TechHire Pittsburgh established two “boot camp” trainings to help people develop skills for jobs in web development or quality assurance analysis, both in-demand jobs with high advancement potential. Of the boot-camp trainees, 25 percent are women, 16 percent are immigrants, 28 percent are minority, and all have the aptitude and attitude needed for success in technology.

Most importantly, these sessions are taught by hiring employers Mined Minds and Rivers Agile. By engaging with the workforce system and ensuring the training aligns with the demands of industry, these businesses are paving the way to build a pipeline of skilled talent for the region.

Partner4Work recently launched a campaign to help 40,000 unemployed or underemployed Pittsburghers get to work; TechHire is one example of how we're working to make that happen. Won't you join us?

Stefani Pashman

LaTrenda L. Sherrill

Downtown

The writers are, respectively, CEO of Partner4Work (partner4work.org) and deputy chief of education in the office of Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto.