Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Diversity & tech growth

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Kudos to the Tribune-Review for drawing attention to what those in business and workforce development have known for years: Tapping into a diverse workforce is paramount to helping the tech sector grow and thrive ( “Diversity in tech: Lots of attention, little progress” ). Partner4Work is not just talking about the issue; we're solving it.

Bridging the digital skills divide is at the heart of TechHire Pittsburgh, a nationally connected initiative led by Partner4Work (formerly Three Rivers WIB), tech-related businesses, the City of Pittsburgh, PA CareerLink Pittsburgh/Allegheny County and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

TechHire Pittsburgh established two “boot camp” trainings to help people develop skills for jobs in web development or quality assurance analysis, both in-demand jobs with high advancement potential. Of the boot-camp trainees, 25 percent are women, 16 percent are immigrants, 28 percent are minority, and all have the aptitude and attitude needed for success in technology.

Most importantly, these sessions are taught by hiring employers Mined Minds and Rivers Agile. By engaging with the workforce system and ensuring the training aligns with the demands of industry, these businesses are paving the way to build a pipeline of skilled talent for the region.

Partner4Work recently launched a campaign to help 40,000 unemployed or underemployed Pittsburghers get to work; TechHire is one example of how we're working to make that happen. Won't you join us?

Stefani Pashman

LaTrenda L. Sherrill

Downtown

The writers are, respectively, CEO of Partner4Work (partner4work.org) and deputy chief of education in the office of Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.