Applaud BSA change
Updated 1 hour ago
Boy Scouting, present across the world for more than a century, has provided both a meaningful program and an effective medium for the instillment of good morals, responsible outdoorsmanship and ethics in our communities' youth.
As an Eagle Scout of Troop 160 in Everson and an active member at other levels of the Boy Scouts of America program, I can personally attest to the multitude of productive activities and wholesome life lessons provided by the BSA to both myself and my fellow Scouts.
The BSA's recent membership policy change that allows transgender boys to join the program should be applauded. It is simply irresponsible to prevent an entire group of people from having the same wholesome, meaningful experiences that I had within the Scouting program.
Without youth organizations like the BSA and the Girl Scouts of the United States of America, there would be no solid foundation for our world's future. The change in BSA membership policy is a step in the right direction toward a more inclusive Scouting program and a stronger global community.
Charles Echard
Scottdale