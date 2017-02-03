Didn't work for him
Updated 1 hour ago
Regarding ObamaCare: I have friends it worked well for. When I applied at age 55, having had a job since age 16, a birth certificate and a current driver's license, they said they could not identify me (because I did not have a credit card). It took four hours to get insurance at the highest rate and with the highest out-of-pocket costs and deductibles.
The second year I applied, they again said they couldn't identify me. That was ridiculous, since I was on it the entire previous year. So, it took another four hours to get the highest rate and highest out-of-pocket costs and deductibles.
My doctor told me to get a colonoscopy. It cost me $2,700, which was more than the car I was driving.
Now I work for a company that offers insurance, and I have the same insurance company. I'm two years older and they had no problem identifying me. My rates are cut by two-thirds and my deductibles are reasonable.
Drew Barg
Youngwood