Big Ben retiring rumors

We have all heard rumors that Ben Roethlisberger might retire from the Steelers, and that is OK with me. This man has been beaten up for a long time, and I am sure he does not need the money any more.

But he needs to tell the Steelers fans as soon as possible. The Steeler Nation is freaking out. Who will carry us into the next season and so on? Should the Rooneys and the Steelers fans just wait until you make up your mind? The NFL is a fast-moving business. Sorry, big guy, we don't have the time, so you need to notify us soon.

Thank you for your time, Big Ben, and the Super Bowl trophies you helped give the city of Pittsburgh and the rest of the Steeler Nation. But we need to know if the Steelers will have to find your replacement. The NFL draft is coming up soon, and there are slim pickings on a good quarterback.

So if you come back to play, that would be great — maybe win another Super Bowl with you and the Steeler Nation.

James Illinsky

Springdale