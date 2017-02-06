Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trump is no Boy Scout

When I was 11 years old, I joined the Boy Scouts. As one of the requirements for attaining the Tenderfoot rank, I had to learn and understand the Scout oath and law.

The first point of the Scout law is “A Scout is trustworthy.” If a Scout told a lie, he violated the law.

Apparently, no one in the Trump administration was a Boy Scout. This is not surprising since Donald Trump's statements during the campaign were false or mostly false 78 percent of the time, according to PolitiFact.com.

Now they call the lies “alternative facts.”

I am 63 years old and having a hard time understanding the difference between a lie and an alternative fact. I still call someone who lies a liar and untrustworthy.

Many people have a hard time telling when Trump and his administration are lying. I will try to explain it: It's very easy to tell when they are lying: Their lips are moving.

Joe Palumbo

Arnold