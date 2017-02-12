Learn about Islam II
Updated 6 minutes ago
This Muslim-American teenager believes the real reason behind a Muslim ban is not knowing about Muslims. The fact is that the majority of Americans have never met a Muslim. Their perception of Islam is mostly based on seeing scary photos or captions about ISIS in the headlines.
I was born and raised in America, and the only Islam I was taught is one of compassion for the poor, social equality for all citizens and a desire to bring people together on common grounds. To promote this true Islam, my Ahmadiyya Muslim community recently launched a “Meet a Muslim” campaign, where youths like myself go out in public to invite conversation by waving signs or wearing “I'm a Muslim. Ask me anything” T-shirts.
I hope to catch you on the streets sometime or at any of our other engaging venues ( trueislam.com ) so we can break the ice, shatter myths and simply learn more about one another.
Khalid Husain
Indiana Township
The writer, 16, is a junior member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.