Zubik & policymaking

The news story “Pittsburgh Catholic Bishop decries ‘too much fear of immigrants,' Trump travel ban” reported that Bishop David Zubik “urged President Trump and all elected officials to ensure that justice, compassion and rationality triumph over fear in driving U.S. policymaking.”

If he were a political analyst, his opinion might mean something. He is not, so his opinion is just another opinion.

It's a fact that Catholicism is waning in the Pittsburgh Diocese. During his term, statistics show that the church has been hemorrhaging members. Could it be that this phenomenon is a function of his policymaking?

Are his policy decisions driven by justice, compassion or rationality? The decisions to close churches like St. Anthony in Monongahela and St. John Vianney in Allentown seem to have been made without any rationality, justice or compassion.

The “never Trump” camp does not hesitate to irrationally make assessments of the president's decisions. Zubik appears to have joined with them in a non-compassionate, non-just attempt to delegitimize the president's election.

Federal monies in excess of $500 million were given in 2016 to Catholic Charities, Catholic Relief Services and the International Catholic Migration Commission. Could it be a fear of losing some of that money has driven this outrage?

As Shakespeare said, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin