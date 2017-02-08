Gateway heartless

Regarding the news story about the Gateway School Board's decision to not allow first-grader Kamdyn Biddle to attend Cleveland Steward Elementary School ( “No exceptions: Gateway school board says first-grader must leave district” ): This little girl and her family are mourning the loss of her father. Her mother, Katy, wanted to keep some part of Kamdyn's life “normal” in the wake of a traumatic upheaval. Needing support for her children, she decided to stay with relatives outside the school district. Principal Michael Jack told her Kamdyn could finish out the school year with her classmates and friends, and arranged for her to meet daily with a counselor.

Bravo to Jack, who showed compassion for a grieving family and took into account the fact that Katy still owns a home and pays taxes within the district.

Superintendent William Short apparently falls short when it comes to compassion: He and the board determined that Kamdyn can no longer have this “normal” part of her life.

There are reasons for policies, but the failure to take into account the circumstances in this case paints a picture of heartless people who should be ashamed of themselves.

Gateway should focus on its real problems and not enforce its knee-jerk “no exceptions” policy in Kamdyn's case.

With the exception of Jack and board member Chad Stubenbort, who opposed the decision, you really should be ashamed of yourselves.

Kevin O'Neill

Beaver