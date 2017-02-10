Financial disaster looms

When you raise spending and cut taxes, you increase the debt. And when you increase the number of people getting food stamps and all the other kinds of welfare programs this country has, like the Obama administration did for the past eight years it was in power, doesn't that also increase the national debt?

What about some of the wasteful spending programs that both political parties continue to fund? Will Medicare ever be reimbursed for the billions of dollars taken out of it to initially fund ObamaCare when the Democrats controlled the House, Senate and White House and rammed ObamaCare down the Republicans' throats?

Just because the Republicans controlled the House and Senate during the last few years of the Obama administration's reign and were responsible for approving budgets, that doesn't necessarily mean Republicans are to blame for the national debt being what it currently is.

Our generation won't be paying off the national debt, but our children and grandchildren will be the ones who will have to pay for it for years to come. If our elected politicians, Republican and Democrat, continue to put off doing anything about the growing national debt, as they have for years, it will eventually be a financial disaster for the citizens of this country.

Socialism is great until the money runs out! Do you think the money will ever run out?

John Hollenback

Greenfield Township,

Lackawanna County