Learn about Islam I

Since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president, skepticism and uncertainty have enshrouded many Americans, especially American Muslims, as for what to expect next.

Executive orders to prevent entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries have resulted in outrage from the American public and human rights organizations. These orders have been described as a step to increase our national security and protect our country from “radical Islamic extremism.” While we understand that it is of paramount importance to keep America safe from foreign and domestic enemies, we must not single out people of an entire religion based on the actions of a few.

This American Muslim wants to assure everyone that no one despises these terrorists more than the Muslim community. They have twisted Islam and used it for personal gains and political motives. While it has been heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from our fellow Americans, I feel it has become more important than ever to educate people about Islam. The majority of Americans don't know much about Islam and Muslims, and this is causing fear in the hearts of many.

We have started a new campaign, “Coffee, Cake and True Islam.” I would like to invite everyone to join us Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. at our Al Nur mosque, 747 South Ave., Wilkinsburg, to meet American Muslims and learn about Islam. Education is the best way to combat bigotry and hatred.

Imam Adnan Ahmed

Wilkinsburg