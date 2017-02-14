Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

True cost of ObamaCare

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

I just finished reading Drew Barg's letter concerning ObamaCare ( “Didn't work for him” ). I think he hit on several issues that need resolved; however, he made a poor assumption at the end.

He stated, “My rates are cut by two-thirds … .” I believe if he researches, this is an inaccurate statement. His employer is paying a large portion of his premium. Many people assume what they contribute toward their health insurance at work is their premium. This is inaccurate.

Speak with your employers and find out the true cost of your insurance. Ask how the premium has changed since ObamaCare. This is money that could have been given in raises that is instead directed to health care costs.

People will soon see that ObamaCare is a medical and financial disaster for America.

Paul Olijar

Lower Burrell

