Letters to the Editor

Criticism for Highmark

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Highmark has been allowed access to $1 billion in assets it previously said was for “member claims.” It has also sold all of its profitable businesses: a 49 percent share in MedExpress, Davis Vision and Highmark Casualty. At the same time it has raised rates on it “members.”

This is being done to prop up a failing Allegheny Health System, remnants of the largest nonprofit health care bankruptcy in U.S. history, AHERF (Allegheny Health Education and Research Foundation), in 1998. Instead of coming to an agreement with UPMC for its subscribers, it chose the failed path of developing a “competing” health care system rather than remaining an insurance entity.

Highmark is essentially disingenuous about the future viability of not only AHN, but Allegheny Valley Hospital, bypassed by many due to a number of factors.

Jim Disantis

Freeport

