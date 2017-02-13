Why Dems oppose voter ID

The anti-Trump left has held that voter ID laws are not warranted as there is no “widespread fraud.” President Trump believes there is.

Left-wing arguments against voter ID highlight only dead people and repetitive votes by an individual. No one, to my knowledge, ever looks at votes cast by non-citizens, whose registrations or citizenship are never challenged to begin with.

Take California, for example, where illegal aliens (non-citizens) are routinely issued driver's licenses. No one would challenge that there may be at least a million illegals in California who drive, but who checks whether they register to vote? And who knows after they vote that they aren't citizens?

Logic would hold that in California, which considers itself a “sanctuary” for illegals, that these drivers have registered and voted using their state-issued driver's licenses. What would they have to fear of either discovery or punishment in a sanctuary? Nothing.

The Trump administration, investigating voter fraud under Vice President Mike Pence's direction, will likely come up with facts that support the need for voter ID laws and enforcement across the country. The Democrats' visceral attempts to prevent voter ID attest to their essential need to have immigrant and illegal votes as part of their coalition.

Len Bach

Murrysville