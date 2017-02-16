Bear-poking Obama

In 2011, then-President Obama roasted Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Obama mocked Trump about his birth-certificate controversy and was boorishly condescending about Trump's“ Celebrity Apprentice” role.

By dismissing Trump's true profession as a successful developer and businessman, Obama failed to distinguish between reality and reality TV. Big mistake. The always pretentious Obama had just poked the bear.

Fast forward to June 16, 2015, when Trump declares his presidential bid; Nov. 8, 2016, when he wins the presidency; and Nov. 21, 2016, when Obama announces he will stay in Washington to protect his legacy and harass the Trump administration.

To thwart this Eddie Haskell of politics and his saboteur endeavors, Trump may seek answers, unimpeded by fixers, to the legitimacy of Obama's dubious past and the still unresolved correlation to him and his secretary of State's “missing” emails. The answers to some of these questions may not only delegitimize Obama's eight years as president, but make his presidency null and void.

If Obama eventually fades into the Hawaiian sunset at the Kapolei Golf Club, it will be due to Obama being presented with documents which he doesn't want made public. However, Obama being Obama, his arrogance just might compel him to poke the bear one last time.

If he chooses the latter, fast-forward to Obama being the president who never was and two retroactive openings on the Supreme Court.

Mark Black

Hermitage