Good luck, Mr. President

An open letter to President Trump: Since you've taken office, we, the people, have seen you go through some growing pains as you learn how to do your new job.

We are a patient lot, however, and we care deeply about our country. Frankly, if there weren't demonstrations after some of your executive orders, it would mean the citizens were apathetic and didn't care. Again, we do care.

I am not a businessman, nor am I a politician. I have done my fair share of writing letters and emails to my state representatives and congressmen, and I have voted in every election for 45 years.

By now, you may have noticed that running a country is different than running a business. Some business practices may work, but some don't. You are a smart individual. You need to shift your gears to learn the ropes of running a country.

It won't be easy, because you've been in business for a long time. In government, the president doesn't always get what he wants. You're not supposed to.

Good luck with the rest of your term. Prayers.

Richard Patton

Franklin Township,

Beaver County