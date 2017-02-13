Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Favoring rich friends

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The Washington Post news story “Trump orders review to whittle bank laws, regulations” quotes Donald Trump: “We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank. Because frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine, that had nice businesses, they just can't borrow money ... because … (of) Dodd-Frank.”

What is wrong with this picture? “President” Trump is favoring his wealthy business friends by cutting the laws enacted to protect all Americans from financial ruin.

What about his oath of office and promises to help all Americans? In his own words, Trump is advocating special treatment for the wealthy, ignoring the poor and middle classes, and failing his sworn obligation as president of all Americans.

George Maerz

Ligonier

