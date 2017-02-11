Not same cell tower

There has been a lot of negativity toward my husband, John, and I concerning the proposed cell tower that would be on our property ( “Verizon pushes for cell tower in Fort Allen area on Hempfield supervisor's property” ).

Verizon came to us; we did not go to Verizon. The supervisors do not vote on the tower; it is the zoning hearing board that does.

The tower proposed in 2014, which was rejected by the board, would have been the view from our front porch. We hired an attorney at a cost of $2,000 to represent us at a zoning hearing board meeting. We got no favors.

The new proposed tower would be in a field of 44 acres and would be much farther from Fort Allen Elementary School than the first tower would have been. No one will be looking it it from their front porch.

One of the protesters said we shouldn't profit from the tower. If it was your land and you struggled to pay for it, at our ages, would you honestly turn down a proposal offered to you? Be honest.

You won't find a more honest man than my husband. He would never take advantage of his status as a Hempfield Township supervisor. We both love Hempfield and the people living here.

Mary Jo Silvis

Hempfield