Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Not same cell tower

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

There has been a lot of negativity toward my husband, John, and I concerning the proposed cell tower that would be on our property ( “Verizon pushes for cell tower in Fort Allen area on Hempfield supervisor's property” ).

Verizon came to us; we did not go to Verizon. The supervisors do not vote on the tower; it is the zoning hearing board that does.

The tower proposed in 2014, which was rejected by the board, would have been the view from our front porch. We hired an attorney at a cost of $2,000 to represent us at a zoning hearing board meeting. We got no favors.

The new proposed tower would be in a field of 44 acres and would be much farther from Fort Allen Elementary School than the first tower would have been. No one will be looking it it from their front porch.

One of the protesters said we shouldn't profit from the tower. If it was your land and you struggled to pay for it, at our ages, would you honestly turn down a proposal offered to you? Be honest.

You won't find a more honest man than my husband. He would never take advantage of his status as a Hempfield Township supervisor. We both love Hempfield and the people living here.

Mary Jo Silvis

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.