Letters to the Editor

New Ken-Arnold school budget

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The time has come for residents of the New Kensington-Arnold School District to expect more from their school board and demand detailed explanations of the upcoming school year budget.

One would think that decreased enrollment, which led to the closing of two schools and another being sold, would have reduced budget deficits. However, that does not seem to be the case. What is the justification for not having a districtwide staff reduction after these events? The board has stated that approval of an 8 percent increase is unlikely, but it's an example of asking for more than you need to justify increased spending.

Our school board members need to open their eyes. The tax base in our district is not going up. Population has declined, and the business base has remained stagnant.

This problem has been brewing for years, as evidenced by the past healthy budget surplus being sorely depleted. We must encourage our school board members to heed the advice of their business manager and enact more sound fiscal policies.

Board members must face reality in the upcoming contract negotiations by examining possible program cuts, realistic employee contributions toward health care and practical class sizes, and considering “pay to play” for all sports.

As residents who pay taxes, we deserve to have a board that lives within its means. The board's tax-and-spend mentality needs to be eliminated.

Tom Wiles

New Kensington

