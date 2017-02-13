Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Hillary lost, America won

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

In his letter, Robert Jedrzewski berated the Rev. Jim Holland's view about the Electoral College ( “Jaundiced view from the pulpit” ).

In case he didn't notice, the Electoral College has been the law of the land for most if not all of 200 years and served Americans well until Obama originated his politically correct joke aimed at replacing it.

Holland's view is the realistic, politically correct view of his America that got Trump elected a couple months ago.

Don't wonder if Holland's homilies are filtered through the same lenses that have served Catholicism for 2,000 years. Sorry if this filter doesn't work for you and your newly found leftist views.

You must have wasted much of your life and seminary years embracing Catholicism and then abandoning the church and solemn vows to become politically correct.

The right-wing glasses that you mentioned might fit no less an authority than Madonna, who showed at the Women's March in Washington that she can't speak more than three words before referring to her printed speech. She is much more of a “not good” example to think clearly than Holland ever was.

Your biblical quotes are impressive and allude to your seminary days, so all of those days were not totally wasted.

Not a biblical quote, but: Hillary lost, America won.

Chuck Kunkel

Harrison

