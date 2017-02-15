Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Random views on election, police beating

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

First it was a vote recount, then it was Russia hacking Hillary's email. Now it's because a local priest, the Rev. James Holland, wrote a letter to the editor ( “Jaundiced view from the pulpit” ). Robert Jedrzejewski should stop looking for excuses. Hillary lost because voters don't want her — period. Paid protesters can march till hell freezes over, but Donald Trump is our president and will be for the next four and hopefully eight years. We need a president who will protect America, not one who will apologize for her, as President Obama did.

It's nice to read a letter from Howard Gordon again, even if he is still stuck in the “bash conservative writer mode” ( “America is what you make it” ). How long would Mr. Gordon stay in business if he let politics take preference over his profession and posted a sign in his store requestling “liberal customers only”?

Our New Kensington and Arnold police have been found guilty of brutality, as tried by the news media before an investigation is complete ( “Video shows police punching, stomping suspect in New Kensington; chief says there's more to the incident” ). If the media insists on using video footage, they should show the complete video, not just a few frames that support their theory. I believe police should use any means at their disposal to control fleeing criminals. It's their life on the line. If anything, the police involved should be commended for doing a good job. The sad part is, the criminal was able to post bail and is back on the street.

President Obama had a knack for protecting the hoodlum and ddegrading police departments.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold

