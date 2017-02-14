Back Wolf's budget

In response to Colin McNickle's commentary “Wolf proposes a damaging Rx” : I want to advocate for middle- and lower-class workers.

Gov. Tom Wolf proposed agency consolidation to save a projected $2 billion and close a widening budget deficit. Conservatives' mantra is always “no new taxes” and the governor has given us, the workers, no new taxes. He wants to impose a severance tax on the natural gas industry and increase the state minimum wage.

Entry-level jobs are all some people will ever be able to handle. They deserve a wage that allows them the dignity of supporting themselves without taxpayer-funded relief. An employer certainly deserves to earn a good living, but not by relying on taxpayers to prop up the company's workforce.

Automation has replaced many jobs. The opioid crisis prevents thousands from working since they cannot pass drug tests. Felons cannot work unless someone gives them a chance. We need to address these issues in order to solve our revenue problem.

Fewer workers mean less tax income and more government help. Since the governor does not want to burden us with new taxes, the money must come from somewhere. The gas industry is one place to start.

We have had years of stagnant tax growth and we need fresh approaches. Take the consolidation of government agencies and fewer workers through attrition and add a severance tax on gas, hold employers responsible for paying wages that do not require taxpayer help, and get the opioid-addicted and felons on a path to self-sufficiency. This is a good start. Support this budget.

Renalda Arndt

South Huntingdon