Saber-rattling irresponsible

T he recent comments by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev are right on the mark: “Politicians and military leaders sound increasingly belligerent and defense doctrines more dangerous. … It all looks as if the world is preparing for war. … While state budgets are struggling to fund people's essential social needs … money is easily found for … weapons of mass destruction.”

Nine countries possess more than 15,000 nuclear weapons; the U.S. and Russia possess 93 percent of them.

Each weapon is far more powerful than the bomb dropped on Japan, which killed approximately 140,000 innocent people.

Our country alone spends over $20 billion per year on nuclear weapons.

If only 1 percent of the nuclear arsenals were launched, it is estimated that over 21 million people would perish, and the environment of any survivors would be devastated.

As one who served at the highest level of the military at the Pentagon during 9/11, I know all too well what the end result can be if world leaders continue to rattle their sabers. Such irresponsible rhetoric could at least lead to “boots on the ground.”

We need to ask ourselves if we are prepared to put our loved ones in those boots and to continue this frivolous spending on weapons of mass destruction, ignoring so many other pressing needs of our people.

A quote by President Harry Truman could best sum up what the end result could be if we continue down this path: “If we do not abolish war on this Earth, then surely, one day, war will abolish us from the Earth.”

Matt Drozd

Ross

The writer, a Republican, is a former Allegheny County Council member.