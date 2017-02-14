Restoring faith

The unanimous decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which stays President Trump's executive order to ban immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries has helped to restore some of my faith in America.

We find that we are not under a dictatorship after all, that there are three branches of government with no one individual, no matter how powerful he feels he is, having the power to eviscerate the others.

Pending appeal to an evenly divided Supreme Court, not only have decency and compassion returned as cornerstones of our immigration policy, but an appropriate and strong rebuke has been delivered to the petulant child who is our president, who is not taking well to headlines that read “Trump loses ...”.

He can rant and rave, he can break with honorable tradition by savaging and attempting to bring down the judiciary, but he cannot fire those who serve in the other two branches of government.

May our nation always be a beacon of freedom, one which welcomes the refugee, the persecuted, those whom Donald Trump cruelly and callously seeks to push aside.

Oren M. Spiegler

Upper St. Clair