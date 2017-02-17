Climate & business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some still argue that climate change is not that big of a problem, or that it is a wasteful Democratic Party line ( “Climate change as a political hobgoblin” ). But lots of business-minded Republicans disagree.

Recently, a coalition of high-profile Republicans proposed a carbon pricing plan to address the “dangerous threat of climate change.”

This coalition includes senior Cabinet members under Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, as well as titans of industry.

Additionally, more than 300 companies and major investors with a combined market capitalization of hundreds of billions of dollars signed a letter asking President Trump to keep the Paris climate deal in place, and the CEO of the largest coal mining company in America asked him to roll back his promises about “new coal jobs.”

It is not financially smart to ignore the threat of climate change. It's just not good business.

With a Republican-controlled Congress, Trump has real opportunities for economic growth with a smart energy plan.

Let's stop arguing about climate change and work together to build a healthy future.

Cody McCoy

Marshall