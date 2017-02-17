Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Climate & business

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Some still argue that climate change is not that big of a problem, or that it is a wasteful Democratic Party line ( “Climate change as a political hobgoblin” ). But lots of business-minded Republicans disagree.

Recently, a coalition of high-profile Republicans proposed a carbon pricing plan to address the “dangerous threat of climate change.”

This coalition includes senior Cabinet members under Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, as well as titans of industry.

Additionally, more than 300 companies and major investors with a combined market capitalization of hundreds of billions of dollars signed a letter asking President Trump to keep the Paris climate deal in place, and the CEO of the largest coal mining company in America asked him to roll back his promises about “new coal jobs.”

It is not financially smart to ignore the threat of climate change. It's just not good business.

With a Republican-controlled Congress, Trump has real opportunities for economic growth with a smart energy plan.

Let's stop arguing about climate change and work together to build a healthy future.

Cody McCoy

Marshall

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.