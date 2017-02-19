Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Another Ice Age?

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Regarding the editorial “Blowing the ‘pausebuster' whistle: Anything but ‘settled'” and the very legitimate question as to the so-called “settled” science: It correctly states the need for scrutiny based on genuine data-driven science with no political or other agendas playing a role in pursuit of legitimate answers.

Perhaps the editorial's writer intended to include determination of the part that man's activities play in this scientific pursuit. It is not explicitly stated, but it is an extremely important part of the whole discussion, given the resources being spent in the drive to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and the jobs that have disappeared as part of that effort.

Fred Singer, professor emeritus at the University of Virginia whose specialty is atmospheric and space physics, writing elsewhere, makes a case that we may actually be heading for another Ice Age. Maybe a little more carbon dioxide wouldn't be such a bad thing.

Robert J. Ryder

Sandy Township,

Clearfield County

