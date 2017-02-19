Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Leftists' verbal slapstick

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Did you see President Trump on Time magazine's Person of the Year cover with the headline “President of the Divided States of America”? As if it hadn't been divided until Trump came along.

Have you noticed that these whimperers at Time, MSNBC, The New York Times, et al., are promoting extreme-right ‘'fascist'' groups that nobody ever heard of as somehow linked to Trump?

Isn't it because they can't answer why the country has been slipping economically, diplomatically, militarily and culturally for years, so all they can hope for is that the hoi polloi buy this juvenile narrative? Their excessive promotion of these groups is like verbal slapstick.

The problem with leftists (there are no more liberals in today's Democratic Party) is that they have been battling their own delusions for years. What they fear is not Trump, who has called for renewed American greatness and economic growth. What they fear is a specter of their own imagination — fostered by 1960s notions that have undermined traditional ideals of decency, merit and achievement — becoming a rejected piece of American history.

I didn't hear conservative fearmongering when Barack Obama campaigned on “fundamentally transforming America,” as inexplicable and radically left as that phrase was.

So colossal have the left's beliefs become that any sudden reversal causes the paranoid protests of foot-stomping and smashed windows by these coddled beneficiaries of this great country.

Stephen M. Sokol

Mt. Lebanon

