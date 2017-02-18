Quit crying, Hempfield

Oh, poor Hempfield Township. It will have to pay $25 a person to have the state police cover it since it is so poor that covering that cost for 42,300 people will be a hardship for it ( “Wolf budget calculation: time to pay for State Police protection” ). Really? Cut me a break. Most localities have had a police force that they pay for, in addition to the taxes that we all pay to have state police take care of us.

I grew up in Trafford, where the current population is about 3,200. Trafford has a police department. It has had numerous financial issues but has never gotten rid of its police department and burdened the state police to handle its affairs.

I now live in Harrison City, which is part of Penn Township. We have 21 police officers. We pay for our police force, their cars, their overtime, their benefits and their retirement. We also pay for state police with our taxes.

My question to Hempfield is: Why does it think that it is so privileged to not have to pay for a police department like other municipalities, townships and towns in this state?

Quit the crying. Hempfield has taken advantage of the rest of us for far too long.

Rhonda Berlin

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County