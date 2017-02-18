Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Quit crying, Hempfield

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Oh, poor Hempfield Township. It will have to pay $25 a person to have the state police cover it since it is so poor that covering that cost for 42,300 people will be a hardship for it ( “Wolf budget calculation: time to pay for State Police protection” ). Really? Cut me a break. Most localities have had a police force that they pay for, in addition to the taxes that we all pay to have state police take care of us.

I grew up in Trafford, where the current population is about 3,200. Trafford has a police department. It has had numerous financial issues but has never gotten rid of its police department and burdened the state police to handle its affairs.

I now live in Harrison City, which is part of Penn Township. We have 21 police officers. We pay for our police force, their cars, their overtime, their benefits and their retirement. We also pay for state police with our taxes.

My question to Hempfield is: Why does it think that it is so privileged to not have to pay for a police department like other municipalities, townships and towns in this state?

Quit the crying. Hempfield has taken advantage of the rest of us for far too long.

Rhonda Berlin

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.