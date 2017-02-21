Faith in our "Lofty goal"

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In response to your editorial “Lofty goal” ( “Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes” ): We are pleased that you recognized the magnitude and significance of the goals of Faith Community Partners. Our mission to assist in the revitalization of Tarentum is nothing short of daunting. Anyone committed to community development knows all too well of the challenges involved.

Faith Community Partners grew out of Tarentum's Central Presbyterian Church, a small congregation whose members have dedicated themselves to the true meaning of community ministry. When faced with their own internal challenges, some churches avoid taking on a significant project such as The Depot, located at 305 E. Fifth Ave.

With the support of the Borough of Tarentum, Family Services of Western Pennsylvania, and numerous other area organizations and churches, we are grateful, but recognize the magnitude of our project.

As the plans for The Depot have expanded, so has the schedule. Anyone who knows anything about real estate development knows that whenever you expand a project, the schedule becomes altered.

We recently held a community meeting to inform the residents of our progress and will be holding similar quarterly meetings so that the people who live in Tarentum are fully informed of the work of Faith Community Partners.

We invite everyone to become involved with our undertaking as we endeavor to bring about something very positive for our Tarentum neighbors.

David Rankin

Harrison

The writer is executive director of Faith Community Partners.