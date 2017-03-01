Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Merge Leechburg Area

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Regarding the article “Lenape students make plea to Leechburg Area officials” : Student Dallas Remaley makes a commonsense request of the Leechburg Area School Board and gets responses like, “We have to get information and make an up-or-down vote for the record” and is told that a public forum might be needed.

Are adults in charge? Not all people are fooled by this. The reason Leechburg sends students to Lenape Technical School for a half day instead of a full day is to protect Leechburg teacher jobs.

The district knows it is in trouble, but pride keeps officials from acting. Just raise property taxes and all will be well; that's the Leechburg motto.

When students attend Lenape for a full day, they get their reading, writing and arithmetic there, in addition to technical skills training. When students go for a half day, they get their “Three Rs” in their home district — twice the number of money-wasting bus runs. That protects teacher jobs in their home district.

The teachers are promoting the “traitor” comments from students body because they know that their days, as a district, are numbered.

The coming cost is $14,000 per full-time Lenape student; the district's cost per student is $16,000 per year (800 students, $13 million budget). So which is a better deal, $14,000 for Lenape or $16,000 for the district?

It's time to close it up and merge with Kiski, which also has a declining enrollment.

Do a little due diligence and study how many of the nine school board members are related to teachers, or are teachers, and you'll be able to see the Pennsylvania State Education Association takeover of school boards in this state. It is time to reverse that trend and bring public education back to reality.

Jorn Jensen

West Leechburg

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.