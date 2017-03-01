Merge Leechburg Area

Regarding the article “Lenape students make plea to Leechburg Area officials” : Student Dallas Remaley makes a commonsense request of the Leechburg Area School Board and gets responses like, “We have to get information and make an up-or-down vote for the record” and is told that a public forum might be needed.

Are adults in charge? Not all people are fooled by this. The reason Leechburg sends students to Lenape Technical School for a half day instead of a full day is to protect Leechburg teacher jobs.

The district knows it is in trouble, but pride keeps officials from acting. Just raise property taxes and all will be well; that's the Leechburg motto.

When students attend Lenape for a full day, they get their reading, writing and arithmetic there, in addition to technical skills training. When students go for a half day, they get their “Three Rs” in their home district — twice the number of money-wasting bus runs. That protects teacher jobs in their home district.

The teachers are promoting the “traitor” comments from students body because they know that their days, as a district, are numbered.

The coming cost is $14,000 per full-time Lenape student; the district's cost per student is $16,000 per year (800 students, $13 million budget). So which is a better deal, $14,000 for Lenape or $16,000 for the district?

It's time to close it up and merge with Kiski, which also has a declining enrollment.

Do a little due diligence and study how many of the nine school board members are related to teachers, or are teachers, and you'll be able to see the Pennsylvania State Education Association takeover of school boards in this state. It is time to reverse that trend and bring public education back to reality.

Jorn Jensen

West Leechburg