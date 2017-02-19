Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Education funding needs reform

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Education funding

needs reform

State legislators need to take action on property taxes and change the system. School districts are raising property owners' taxes and it is out of control.

The current way we are taxed is unfair, antiquated and really needs to be addressed by our lawmakers. They know it's not fair and it needs to be redone, but they do nothing.

People blame school boards, but what are they to do when they have a budget to meet? Even if the budget is bloated, it still has to be paid.

School districts can streamline their budgets, but that's really not the problem. The problem is the way we pay. Why should some pay and others not? Why not enact a vehicle registration tax that funds schools, raise the sales tax and take more money from gambling like politicians told us they were going to do when they legalized gambling in Pennsylvania? These would put a lot more on the books to pay.

We need reform and we need it now. We need our lawmakers to get to work on this. It should be a top priority.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.