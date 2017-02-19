Education funding

needs reform

State legislators need to take action on property taxes and change the system. School districts are raising property owners' taxes and it is out of control.

The current way we are taxed is unfair, antiquated and really needs to be addressed by our lawmakers. They know it's not fair and it needs to be redone, but they do nothing.

People blame school boards, but what are they to do when they have a budget to meet? Even if the budget is bloated, it still has to be paid.

School districts can streamline their budgets, but that's really not the problem. The problem is the way we pay. Why should some pay and others not? Why not enact a vehicle registration tax that funds schools, raise the sales tax and take more money from gambling like politicians told us they were going to do when they legalized gambling in Pennsylvania? These would put a lot more on the books to pay.

We need reform and we need it now. We need our lawmakers to get to work on this. It should be a top priority.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township