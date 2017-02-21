Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Little-known disease

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Today, Feb. 22, marks National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day. There's no better time to recognize this common yet little-known disease.

As many as 5 million Americans are estimated to have HVD, which occurs if one or more of your heart valves doesn't work properly. HVD can reduce blood flow and lead to major complications, including death; 22,000 Americans die every year from HVD — an estimated 60 a day. Adults age 75 or over and people who have had a previous heart condition are especially vulnerable. Yet three in four Americans recently surveyed know little to nothing about HVD.

The good news is that, when detected, HVD can usually be successfully treated in patients of all ages. Visit ValveDiseaseDay.org and help raise awareness of HVD. In this case, what you know can help save a life.

Sue Peschin

Washington, D.C.

The writer is president and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research (agingresearch.org).

