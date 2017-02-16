Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Eliminate school property tax

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.



As I wrote the check for the Deer Lakes school tax, I wondered if this unfair tax will ever end.

Being retired and on a fixed income is a hardship. Why do many residents pay little or nothing? Shouldn't all residents pay toward education?

The Property Tax Independence Act, Senate Bill/House Bill 76, eliminates the school tax and replaces it with a 1 percentage-point increase in sales tax and 1.88 percentage-point increase in income tax. Also, the sales tax is broadened to include additional items.

It is easy to compute the significant savings one would pay. If your current tax is $3,500 per year, you would have to spend $50,000 annually on newly taxed products and services to equal the $3,500. On a salary of $50,000, you would pay an additional $78 per month.

Benefits include but are not limited to:

• Every resident spending will support education.

• Transients will pay.

• Forced sales of homes and sheriff sales will end.

• Home sales will increase.

• There will be a major boost to Pennsylvania's economy and an increase in expendable revenue.

Districts can raise the tax at will up to the Act 1 index, but can appeal to the state Education Department. Most opposed to this legislation are union leaders, members and politicians devoted to the same.

John Lambert

West Deer

