Liberal media double standard?

Already there are leaks in the Trump administration. The liberal media insist that Trump's own people are the source. It is possible that liberals have moles planted on the inside. Trump must discover the moles, remove them and present the facts that all this was a liberal plot.

But the standards of the liberal media are what bother me. There was no solid proof that the Russians leaked Hillary Clinton's emails. The press suggested that theory and suddenly it became true.

Someone inside the Obama administration could have leaked her emails. They had access to them and a motive to leak them.

Michelle Obama within eight years probably will run for president. Bet on it. She wants to be the first woman president. Therefore, she wanted Trump to beat Clinton.

I don't like double standards. The press blames outsiders for Clinton's leaked emails and insiders for Trump's leaks. You can't have it both ways.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn