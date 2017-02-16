Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Worse than any cover-up

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It is not credible that Michael Flynn told the Russian government not to worry about the sanctions put in place by President Obama while working for President-elect Trump without Trump's knowledge. People in no position of power would not be taken seriously by Russia unless there was reason to believe that the information came at the request of someone who would be in power.

The best case that can be made for President Trump is that he didn't tell Flynn what to say but had been overheard by Flynn saying that he would remove the sanctions when he became president. However, even that isn't credible.

The acting attorney general's office had warned the president that Flynn was a security risk. Anyone who didn't know what was behind this would have immediately been investigated. Yet we were repeatedly told by multiple people speaking for the president that the president had complete confidence in Flynn.

Up till now, the Republican-led Congress has been slow to look into the connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. Now that there is a seriously smoking gun, it is time for them to do their jobs.

Flynn was apparently forced to resign because of the alleged cover-up, but in this instance the action taken potentially undermined the independence of our government from the actions of a hostile foreign power. That is worse than any cover-up.

Robert J. Reiland

O'Hara

