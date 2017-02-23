Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Cracker plant concerns

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

I am concerned about the construction of a petrochemical plant in Beaver County ( “Potter officials approve permit for Shell's cracker plant” ).

I believe the Potter Township supervisors failed to properly weigh the impacts that this plant's operations could have on the health and safety of residents. These impacts will especially affect small children and elderly residents.

I am calling on local leaders to demand that the plant be built responsibly.

It is possible to have job growth with sacrificing our health. Environmental regulations stimulate the economy. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that environmental regulations create jobs.

Also, the Environmental Protection Agency reports that the Clean Air Act boosts economic growth rates because cleaner air means fewer air pollution-related illnesses, less money spent on medical treatments and lower absenteeism rates.

Let it be known that Pennsylvania taxpayers are shucking out $1.6 billion toward the construction of this plant in the form of tax breaks.

Shell owes residents a facility that goes far beyond regulatory limits. No industry should be allowed to evade regulations, especially not when taxpayers are paying its way.

Rachael Neffshade

Plum

