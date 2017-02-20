Mayor Peduto is right on housing
We want to thank Mayor Bill Peduto for his ongoing commitment to ensure that the resurgence of Pittsburgh's economy and housing market includes all people, especially those with low to moderate incomes.
The mayor's recent executive orders on affordable housing are a strong indication that as Pittsburgh grows, it will embrace and support all of its residents, both newcomers and longtime Pittsburghers. That's good news for all of us.
As Pittsburgh grows and prospers, we envision vibrant and inclusive communities that welcome people from all walks of life and levels of income. We want private development to continue. It grows the population, tax base and local economy. This is great for Pittsburgh.
We also need to ensure development happens in a manner that helps all residents take advantage of a neighborhood's economic growth and gives people choice to remain in a neighborhood. The mayor's executive orders are great steps forward to ensure that when public resources are invested in development, all Pittsburghers benefit.
Phyllis Chamberlain
Jenkintown
The writer is executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania (housingalliancepa.org).