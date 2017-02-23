Families know best

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I could not agree more with Dwayne Buffer's letter about the appropriateness of Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children for many children ( “Keep them at Clelian Heights” ).

Over the past 57 years, I have advocated for thousands of families like mine with severely involved sons and daughters with autism and functional retardation.

An institution (Western Center) rescued my family, and today my autistic son enjoys a full life in an Allegheny School group home and is employed in its sheltered workshops.

As his legal guardians, his mother and I chose his residential and service options because he is incapable of doing so himself.

Our constant obstacle since his birth has been unelected governmental policymakers who insist on shoving their “expert” opinions down our throats.

Way to go, Mr. Buffer.

Daniel A. Torisky

Monroeville

The writer is president emeritus of the Autism Society of Pittsburgh (autismsocietypgh.org).