Stick to entertaining

Celebrities, athletes and entertainers need to focus on what they do best, and that is to entertain.

As a small-town girl and full-time secretary trying to make ends meet on the lower side of a middle-class income, I want to know who they think is their fan base. It's individuals like me living in rural, suburban and urban America who don't have the pleasure of living in a mansion or having an entourage. So I do not want to hear their derogatory comments about President Trump.

Celebrities should stand up for their fans. The middle class is their bread and butter; if the middle class could catch a break, I think they would benefit, too.

Did these celebrities forget where they came from? They live in a fairy-tale world where life is good. I guess any memory of the struggling-new-artist syndrome has long faded.

I'm not saying Trump's going to save the world or even “Make America Great Again,” but maybe he can make America better. I am sick and tired of the same old politics where the rich keep getting richer and the middle class is forgotten.

I will be very selective on seeing movies, buying concert tickets or watching award shows. The ironic thing about giving up on most entertainment is that it will be easy, because most of it is just inappropriate trash.

“'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land, God bless the USA.” Thank you, Lee Greenwood.

P.J. Anderson

Mt. Pleasant Township