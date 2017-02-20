Not convinced
In his column “What economists see that most don't,” Donald Boudreaux states that economists see the jobs created by cheap imports. Perhaps in a future column he can give the answers to these questions.
Are there as many jobs created as there are jobs lost? Do the new jobs pay as well as the old jobs? Do the new jobs generate as much in federal, state and local taxes as the old jobs? Does the wealth created by the new jobs offset the cost of the social programs required to support the unemployed, perhaps for years and even decades?
And how do economists take into account the social ramifications of things like grown children moving away and leaving the care of elderly parents in the expensive hands of strangers?
Economists will need to provide a much more comprehensive, long-term cost-benefit analysis before I will be convinced that cheap imports are not a prime factor for rising taxes, mounting government and private debt, and tears in our social fabric.
Edward Pencoske
Trafford