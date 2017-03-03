Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Oroville dam repairs traded for high-speed rail

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Here is another point about the California high speed rail program, which your editorial rightly say is a boondoggle ( “A derailment of reason: Calif.'s ‘bullet' boondoggle” ): California has also wasted the time and money on the high speed rail scheme that should have been used to inspect and repair the Oroville dam northeast of Sacramento.

The erosion of Oroville dam spillways by recent record rains forced the evacuation of 188,000 people living downstream from the dam. The California Department of Water Resources has dumped huge amounts of water to save the dam. This is water California will need this summer.

Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown, who has been in office for six years, and the Democrat-controlled California state legislature wasted time and money that should have been spent on the California water system and the Oroville dam in particular.

The Oroville failure and the high speed rail boondoggle show how badly politicians manage businesses.

Edward Martin

New Kensington

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.