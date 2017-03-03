Oroville dam repairs traded for high-speed rail
Updated 38 minutes ago
Here is another point about the California high speed rail program, which your editorial rightly say is a boondoggle ( “A derailment of reason: Calif.'s ‘bullet' boondoggle” ): California has also wasted the time and money on the high speed rail scheme that should have been used to inspect and repair the Oroville dam northeast of Sacramento.
The erosion of Oroville dam spillways by recent record rains forced the evacuation of 188,000 people living downstream from the dam. The California Department of Water Resources has dumped huge amounts of water to save the dam. This is water California will need this summer.
Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown, who has been in office for six years, and the Democrat-controlled California state legislature wasted time and money that should have been spent on the California water system and the Oroville dam in particular.
The Oroville failure and the high speed rail boondoggle show how badly politicians manage businesses.
Edward Martin
New Kensington