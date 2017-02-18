Don't abandon ObamaCare; fix it

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) is under attack and has been since its inception. It isn't perfect, so let's fix it.

There are many positive aspects to the ACA. Low- and middle-income families now have health care. People with existing illnesses can get and keep insurance. Insurance companies cannot drop you if you get sick, and a woman cannot be charged more simply because she is a woman.

The insurance companies can't make unjustified rate hikes and then spend that money on their executives. There is a right to a rapid response to any appeal.

Health care cost is rising, but with the ACA health care inflation is at the lowest in 50 years.

Young adults can stay on their parents' policies until the age of 26. Medicare has improved for seniors by eliminating the donut hole, keeping rates down and expanding free preventive care.

There are some problems with the ACA, including new taxes for higher earners and the health care industry. Insurance companies must cover sick people, and this can increase the cost of everyone's insurance.

We are the USA, a leader in the free world, and we are the only country without a universal health care system.

If there is something better, or if we can adjust the ACA, I say let's do it. Let's fix it. But to simply abandon it because we do not like the author goes against all that we stand for.

Valarie Moses

Allegheny Township